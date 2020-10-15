 Skip to main content
3 shot after large fight in North Pointe neighborhood, police say
ST. LOUIS — Three people were taken to a hospital after a large fight in north St. Louis Thursday, police said. 

Two men were shot in the head and a woman was shot in the leg. All injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. 

The fight happened just after 2 p.m. in the 8600 block of Park Lane, police say. 

Reported crime in the North Pointe neighborhood over the past six months is up about 13% from the same period one year prior. Property crime is down slightly, while reported violent crime has more than doubled. 

Updated at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to reflect three people were shot. 

