3 shot at Family Dollar in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
0 comments

3 shot at Family Dollar in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot Tuesday at a Family Dollar in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

All three are conscious and breathing, police said. 

One victim was shot in the leg, one in the finger, and police were not able to identify where the third person was shot, police said.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the Family Dollar near North Spring and Cass avenues.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports