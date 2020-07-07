3 shot at Family Dollar in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot Tuesday at a Family Dollar in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

All three are conscious and breathing, police said.

One victim was shot in the leg, one in the finger, and police were not able to identify where the third person was shot, police said.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the Family Dollar near North Spring and Cass avenues.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.