 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 St. Louis firefighters injured during vacant house fire
0 comments

3 St. Louis firefighters injured during vacant house fire

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis firefighters were injured during a vacant house fire Thursday in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Two firefighters fell through a floor, and a third was hurt while helping one of the others. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

The fire started around 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Palm Street.

The first injured firefighter fell through the second floor to the first but refused medical treatment.

The second fell through a different part of the second floor but was pulled up by his harness, Mosby said. The firefighter who fell through the floor injured his lower leg and back; the one who helped him up hurt his shoulder.

The fire was extinguished around 4 p.m. It was deemed suspicious, Mosby said, and police are investigating.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sam Page discusses importance of vaccination in view of Delta variant

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports