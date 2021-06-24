3 St. Louis firefighters injured during vacant house fire

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis firefighters were injured during a vacant house fire Thursday in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Two firefighters fell through a floor, and a third was hurt while helping one of the others. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The fire started around 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Palm Street.

The first injured firefighter fell through the second floor to the first but refused medical treatment.

The second fell through a different part of the second floor but was pulled up by his harness, Mosby said. The firefighter who fell through the floor injured his lower leg and back; the one who helped him up hurt his shoulder.

The fire was extinguished around 4 p.m. It was deemed suspicious, Mosby said, and police are investigating.

