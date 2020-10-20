3 students taken to hospital after school buses crash in Lake Saint Louis

UPDATED at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday with more information.

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Three students were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure Tuesday after a crash involving two schools buses in Lake Saint Louis, the city's police chief said.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. near Oak Hill Drive and Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, said Lake Saint Louis Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi.

Twenty to 30 children were on each bus, including on bus that ended up off the road, DiGiuseppi said.

DiGiuseppi said he suspects the crash was attributable to a lack of attention by a passenger vehicle, but no charges or ordinance violations were issued by police Tuesday. Police continue to investigate.

The crash happened when a passenger vehicle, driving south on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, crossed into the center lane, where two buses were headed in the opposite direction.

The passenger vehicle hit the first bus head on, then spun around and clipped the second bus, the chief said.

It was unclear to which school district the buses belonged.