3 teens arrested in connection to racist graffiti at Kirkwood high, middle schools
Three teens arrested in connection with slurs spray painted at Kirkwood high, middle schools

Daniel Moore, left, and Christian Reese, both 18, were charged in connection to racist graffiti that was spray-painted on Kirkwood schools on Jan. 6, 2021. A juvenile also was charged. Image courtesy of the Kirkwood Police Department

KIRKWOOD — Two 18-year-olds and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to racist graffiti that was spray-painted on the outside of Kirkwood High School and Nipher and North Kirkwood middle schools last week, police said Wednesday.

The two 18-year-olds, identified as Christian Reese and Daniel Moore, were charged with causing property damage. The case of the juvenile will be handled in St. Louis Family Court.

Kirkwood School District officials said Wednesday that two of those arrested were graduates of the district and one is a student, but did not specify which of them is currently enrolled.

The school buildings were spray-painted on the night of Jan. 6, police said, and several students witnessed the vandalism. Police earlier released surveillance footage of the suspects. School district officials condemned "racism, hate speech and acts of vandalism." 

Members of the public expressed anger at the incendiary nature of the graffiti, but Kirkwood police said the suspects were not being charged with a hate crime "at this time." 

