 Skip to main content
3 teens injured in shooting in O'Fallon neighborhood
0 comments

3 teens injured in shooting in O'Fallon neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Three teens were injured Friday night in a shooting in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood, police said. 

Two of the victims are 17, and the other is 18. 

The victims, all boys, showed up at a hospital just before 11:30 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds. They told investigators they were in a car near O'Fallon Park when they heard gunfire and attempted to flee. 

The car broke down, and the boys ran from the scene. One of their mothers took the teens to the hospital. 

The 18-year-old suffered a graze wound to the leg; one 17-year-old suffered graze wounds to his arms and leg, and the other was shot in the shoulder and buttocks. All three were stable Saturday morning. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 7, at least 55 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Sixteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Man's house hit by same tree twice in a month after St. Louis storm

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News