3 teens shot in 24 hours in separate incidents across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old were shot in separate incidents across the city between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning. All survived.

Police first responded around 1 p.m. Friday to the 5100 block of Northland Avenue west of Kingshighway Boulevard for a call about a 13-year-old who had been shot in the thigh. Police said the 13-year-old and his 18-year-old cousin were "play fighting" when the older cousin pointed a loaded handgun at the 13-year-old and pulled the trigger.

Then, around 11:40 p.m., police were called to the 3000 block of Franklin Avenue south of Martin Luther King Drive in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. A 16-year-old and 12-year-old said they'd crashed their vehicle at the scene.

Another person driving a silver sedan pulled in front of them, got out of the car and pointed a handgun at them, police said. The two teenagers started running toward an apartment building when they heard gunshots. The 16-year-old was struck in the leg. The 12-year-old was not shot.

Roughly an hour later, police arrived at the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue near Gravois Avenue between Benton Park West and Tower Grove East. While canvassing the area, they heard about a 16-year-old who had been shot and had arrived at a hospital, police said.

The teenager told police he was at a birthday party when he stepped outside, heard a gunshot and then felt pain in his thigh where he'd been shot, police said.

As of Oct. 10, 18 children had died in 2022 by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area. At least 72 others had been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in the city.