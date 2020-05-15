3-year-old boy fatally shot in Fairground neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:50 a.m. Friday with new details from police and reference to other child deaths by gunfire
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Thursday night in the Fairground neighborhood of St. Louis, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Peck Street. Police say the shooting appeared to be an accident, but authorities did not elaborate if the boy shot himself or was shot by someone else.
The child was taken to a hospital, but not by emergency services, and was already gone from the home by the time police arrived. The boy died at the hospital.
Police on Friday have not yet released the boy's name; police also have said nothing about the child's parents or who was home with the boy at the time of the shooting.
Detectives with the city's homicide and child abuse units are investigating the death.
The child is the latest victim of gun violence in the St. Louis metro.
Children killed by gunfire have included a 14-year-old boy shot in the chest in Baden, a 17-year-old slain in Glasgow Village and a 6-year-old boy killed in February when a gunman opened fire on his family's car in St. Louis. Also killed were a 12-year-old girl fatally shot by her brother in Northwoods in March, and a 13-year-old shot by an acquaintance this month in O'Fallon, Missouri, police said.
In January alone, three children under the age of 5 were injured in shootings in the region. One of them, an 18-month-old boy, survived after a bullet hit him in the shoulder when someone fired into his family's home in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County. Also in January, a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the leg in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis. A few days later, a 4-year-old boy was shot in the back riding in a car near the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. A 9-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a bullet fired in the Dutchtown area in late January.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.