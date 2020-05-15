3-year-old boy fatally shot in Fairground neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:50 a.m. Friday with new details from police and reference to other child deaths by gunfire

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Thursday night in the Fairground neighborhood of St. Louis, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Peck Street. Police say the shooting appeared to be an accident, but authorities did not elaborate if the boy shot himself or was shot by someone else.

The child was taken to a hospital, but not by emergency services, and was already gone from the home by the time police arrived. The boy died at the hospital.

Police on Friday have not yet released the boy's name; police also have said nothing about the child's parents or who was home with the boy at the time of the shooting.

Detectives with the city's homicide and child abuse units are investigating the death.

The child is the latest victim of gun violence in the St. Louis metro.