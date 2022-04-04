3-year-old boy shot and critically injured in Metro East apartment

SWANSEA — A 3-year-old boy was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital early Monday after getting hold of a gun in an apartment here.

Swansea police were called to a home in the 1400 block of North 17th Street around 6:35 a.m. as a mother rushed the child to a hospital. The boy was stabilized and then transported to a St. Louis hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

An initial investigation revealed the child had gotten access to the gun and may have injured himself, police said. An investigation continues.

The incident marks at least the fourth time a child had been shot in the past two weeks in the St. Louis region.

Last week, 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson was killed when his brother accidentally fired a weapon at him. On March 25, police said 12-year-old Paris Harvey accidentally shot her cousin, 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, before mistakenly shooting herself at a party at South 10th and Spruce streets. Both children died.

Through Thursday, St. Louis Children's Hospital had treated 32 kids with gunshot wounds — twice as many as the same time frame in 2021.

Experts urged people to securely store firearms and take advantage of free gun lock programs at area hospitals and participating St. Louis library branches and fire and police stations.

