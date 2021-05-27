 Skip to main content
3-year-old boy shot in Vandeventer neighborhood of St. Louis while mother unloads groceries
UPDATED at 11:20 a.m. Thursday with boy's age, additional details.

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was shot and wounded Wednesday night when the car he was in with four other young children was struck several times by gunfire, St. Louis police said.

The boy was stable at a hospital after being shot in the torso about 8:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of Evans Avenue, in the Vandeventer neighborhood. Police had no suspects.

The boy's mother left the children in the car with the engine running while she unloaded groceries to take to a family member.

She was on the porch of the relative's home and scrambled for cover when she heard several gunshots. When the shooting stopped, she emerged to find her car riddled by bullets and her son bleeding from his injury. The boy was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.

The boy was at least the 30th child to be injured or killed by gunfire this year across the St. Louis metro area.

The four other boys in the car weren't hit, police said. They were a 9-year-old, a 6-year-old and two 1-year-olds.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children (age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

