3-year-old boy shot while inside car in north St. Louis
3-year-old boy shot while inside car in north St. Louis

Updated at 10:25 a.m. Sunday with more details and corrected age of victim as well as location.

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his leg when he was shot while inside a car Friday evening in north St. Louis. 

Police responded about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Interstate 70 and Goodfellow Boulevard. The driver of the car said he heard three bullets hit the car near Kingshighway.

The car was shot multiple times by unknown subjects in an old, red car, police say. 

The child is the son of the driver whose car was shot. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Officers later said he was injured on his leg.

The area is on the edge of the city's Walnut Park West and Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhoods. 

Police initially said the victim was 4 years old.

