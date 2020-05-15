3-year-old child fatally shot in Fairground neighborhood

UPDATED at 7:30 a.m. Friday with age of child.

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old child died after being shot in the head Thursday night in the Fairground neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Peck Street. Police say the shooting appeared to be an accident.

The child was taken to a local hospital, but not by emergency services. Police did not say if the child was a boy or girl.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

