You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3-year-old child fatally shot in Fairground neighborhood
0 comments
top story

3-year-old child fatally shot in Fairground neighborhood

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

UPDATED at 7:30 a.m. Friday with age of child.

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old child died after being shot in the head Thursday night in the Fairground neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Peck Street. Police say the shooting appeared to be an accident.

The child was taken to a local hospital, but not by emergency services. Police did not say if the child was a boy or girl.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Children injured or killed by gun violence in St. Louis area in 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports