3-year-old child hurt by glass, not bullet, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS — Police say a 3-year-old child was hurt by broken glass Tuesday night and not from being shot, as authorities first suspected.
The child was injured about 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Broadway. The child was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.
Police initially said the child suffered a graze wound in a shooting. But authorities clarified Wednesday that it's "likely" that the child was hit by broken glass instead.
That block of South Broadway is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
