3-year-old child suffers graze wound in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS —A 3-year-old child suffered a graze wound in a south St. Louis shooting Tuesday night, police said.

The child was injured about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of South Broadway. The child was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.

Police have not released additional details about the assault or the child. That block of South Broadway is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

