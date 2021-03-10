 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3-year-old girl hurt by glass, not bullet, St. Louis police say
0 comments

3-year-old girl hurt by glass, not bullet, St. Louis police say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police say a 3-year-old girl was hurt by broken glass Tuesday night and not from being shot, as authorities first suspected.

The girl suffered minor scratches from glass when someone fired shots at the vehicle the girl was riding in, said Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for St. Louis police.

The shots were fired about 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Broadway.

The case is being handled as a domestic incident, and police know who fired the weapon, Caldwell said. Officers are searching for a 24-year-old man.

Police initially said the child suffered a graze wound in a shooting. But authorities clarified Wednesday that it's "likely" that she was hit by the broken glass instead.

That block of South Broadway is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt addresses GOP scramble to replace him

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports