3-year-old girl hurt by glass, not bullet, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS — Police say a 3-year-old girl was hurt by broken glass Tuesday night and not from being shot, as authorities first suspected.

The girl suffered minor scratches from glass when someone fired shots at the vehicle the girl was riding in, said Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for St. Louis police.

The shots were fired about 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Broadway.

The case is being handled as a domestic incident, and police know who fired the weapon, Caldwell said. Officers are searching for a 24-year-old man.

Police initially said the child suffered a graze wound in a shooting. But authorities clarified Wednesday that it's "likely" that she was hit by the broken glass instead.

That block of South Broadway is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

