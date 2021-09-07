 Skip to main content
3-year-old shot, seriously injured by stray bullet in East St. Louis apartment complex
0 comments

3-year-old shot, seriously injured by stray bullet in East St. Louis apartment complex

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old girl was seriously injured Sunday night at an East St. Louis public housing complex, said housing authority public safety chief Cortez Slack. 

People were shooting at each other around 9:30 p.m. at the Roosevelt Homes, 1328 North 44th Street, when a bullet pierced a window and hit the girl while she was in a bedroom, he said. 

The girl was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, he said. 

Nobody else was injured during the incident. An investigation is continuing. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Many young people feel the government has let them down

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News