3-year-old shot, seriously injured by stray bullet in East St. Louis apartment complex

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old girl was seriously injured Sunday night at an East St. Louis public housing complex, said housing authority public safety chief Cortez Slack.

People were shooting at each other around 9:30 p.m. at the Roosevelt Homes, 1328 North 44th Street, when a bullet pierced a window and hit the girl while she was in a bedroom, he said.

The girl was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, he said.

Nobody else was injured during the incident. An investigation is continuing.