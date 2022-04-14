31-year-old man arrested in connection to St. Louis riverfront triple shooting

ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old man was arrested early Thursday in connection to a triple shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

Investigators have asked prosecutors to charge him with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

The Post-Dispatch does not identify suspects unless they have been charged by prosecutors.

The shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday in the 600 block of South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.

When police arrived, they said they saw over 100 vehicles leaving the riverfront area.

They found Fred Moore, 28, of the 3700 block of State Street in East St. Louis, shot dead in a car. Two other people, a 28-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, also had been shot but survived.

Additional information about the incident, including why so many cars were in the area, was not released as of Thursday.

The man was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in custody at the City Justice Center.