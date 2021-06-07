 Skip to main content
35-year-old man killed in Metro East shooting
35-year-old man killed in Metro East shooting

MADISON — Authorities are investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in the Metro East.

Madison police were called around 11:45 a.m. to the scene of a shooting and car crash in the 1700 block of Fourth Street, said Det. Lt. Brian Koberna with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Gerald K. Wiley, of Madison, was driving when he was shot and crashed the car. 

Wiley was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center where he died of his gunshot wounds. 

A woman who was a passenger with Wiley was also taken to a St. Louis-area hospital. She is stable, Koberna said. 

