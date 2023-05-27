Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A 37-year-old woman drove recklessly in trying to evade a police stop Monday on McKelvey Road, according to charges filed this week in St. Louis County.

A Maryland Heights police officer saw Desirea Thompson driving with no license plates, police said. She tried to avoid the officer by pulling into a driveway, and then swerved in and out of traffic going well above the 35 mph speed limit, according to the charges.

The officer tried to pull her over, but she continued to drive recklessly, cutting off other drivers, the charges say. She swerved into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle before hitting a curb, forcing her to stop, police said.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Thompson with resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death, leaving the scene of a crash and property damage.