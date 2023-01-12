4 St. Clair County stations to get first MetroLink fare collection gates

ST. LOUIS — Four MetroLink stations in St. Clair County will get the system's first fare collection gates and related fencing next year under a plan outlined Thursday to "show progress" in increasing safety on the trains.

Kevin Scott, general manager of security for the Bi-State Development Agency, told agency board members that similar equipment and related upgrades at the remaining 34 stations across St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Clair County would be installed by 2025.

The initial four — the Emerson Park and Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center stations in East St. Louis, the station in Washington Park and the College station in Belleville — were picked because they will require minimal redesign and construction and can be outfitted relatively quickly.

"The idea is to show progress to the region," Scott said. "Some of the other locations will offer our engineering team some challenges."

Bi-State, which oversees Metro Transit, is reversing a decades-old policy with its $52 million ticket gate program aimed at boosting public confidence in the light-rail line's safety following high-profile incidents of violent crime in recent years.

Since its start in 1993, MetroLink had relied on fare enforcement conducted by roving security officers on its trains.

Scott's selection of the four Illinois stations for the initial gate treatment got pushback Thursday from one of Bi-State's Missouri commissioners, Rose Windmiller, during a videoconference meeting of the board's safety and security committee.

"I would think the priority ... would be more where we are having the most security issues," she said. "I'm concerned that not only would we look at this from a construction project time line ... but from a safety perspective."

Windmiller didn't say which stations she regarded as having more need for the turnstiles.

Data on Metro's website listed the North Hanley station in north St. Louis County and the Rock Road station in Pagedale with the most related criminal incidents on the MetroLink system for the third quarter of last year. Data for the fourth quarter has yet to be released.

Derrick Cox, an Illinois commissioner, said he supported Scott's plan. "The quicker that we can actually do something, the better," he said, adding that he thinks it would help increase ridership.

Bi-State chairman Herb Simmons, who also heads the St. Clair County Transit District, said the four stations selected "have as much need as any" for the enhanced security. Roughly one-fifth of MetroLink rides begin or end in Illinois.

Scott said it's likely that a planned automatic fare collection system won't be hooked up by the time the gates are installed at the first four stations. But the agency said security personnel would check fares until the new system was working.

Bi-State earlier this year hired HNTB, a Kansas City-based engineering firm, to design the gates. Scott said construction will be handled in up to five phases. with bids on the first four stations to be sought in July.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and take about six months unless delayed by weather or supply-chain issues. Dividing the work into phases will result in the project being completed sooner and also could open it up to smaller contractors, the agency said.

The plan also includes installation of hundreds more closed-circuit cameras on the system and a new "real time" camera monitoring center that has opened.