4 suspects sought in Sunset Hills vehicle break-ins

SUNSET HILLS — Police are looking for several men spotted breaking into vehicles just before midnight Sunday at the La Quinta Inn on South Kirkwood Road.

Sunset Hills police said they saw three men breaking into vehicles. Those three then fled with another man in a silver Toyota with no license plates. Officers pursued the men, stating in a release the decision was based on a trend of victims being shot when confronting suspects during vehicle break-ins.

The chase ran from eastbound Interstate 44 to Grand Boulevard and Sidney Street, where the Toyota crashed. No other vehicle was involved.

Police said the driver got out with a gun in his hand, but dropped it underneath the vehicle. All four men fled the scene on foot in different directions, and had not been located as of Monday morning.

Officers recovered several guns and ammunition from the vehicle, including an AR-style pistol with a full 40-round magazine and a .40-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen.

They also found 8.5 grams of raw uncapped fentanyl, 3 ounces of marijuana and several items of suspected stolen property.

An investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400.

