4-year-old boy dies in Dellwood in accidental shooting

DELLWOOD — A 4-year-old boy died after an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon, the North County Police Cooperative said.
Maj. Ron Martin said police received a call for an accidental shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Olney Drive. EMS workers attempted to save the boy's life, but were unsuccessful.
Martin said investigators believe the fatal shooting happened when the boy was playing with a firearm.
No other details were available.
From staff reports
