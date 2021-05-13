 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-year-old Franklin County boy dies in accidental shooting, father arrested
0 comments

4-year-old Franklin County boy dies in accidental shooting, father arrested

{{featured_button_text}}

UNION, Mo. — A 4-year-old Franklin County boy died Thursday after shooting himself with a handgun he found under a couch, the sheriff's office said in a statement. 

Deputies responded about 6 a.m. to the Star Circle Trailer Park in Union, Missouri, authorities said.

Investigators learned the boy's father had placed the gun under a couch in the living room.

The boy got up to get a drink about 5:50 a.m. and his father went to the restroom, according to the statement.

Moments later, the father heard a gunshot and discovered the boy had shot himself. 

The child was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The father, 34, was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors are reviewing the charges, according to the statement.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children (age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Employers must decide whether to require vaccinations

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports