4-year-old Franklin County boy dies in accidental shooting, father arrested

UNION, Mo. — A 4-year-old Franklin County boy died Thursday after shooting himself with a handgun he found under a couch, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies responded about 6 a.m. to the Star Circle Trailer Park in Union, Missouri, authorities said.

Investigators learned the boy's father had placed the gun under a couch in the living room.

The boy got up to get a drink about 5:50 a.m. and his father went to the restroom, according to the statement.

Moments later, the father heard a gunshot and discovered the boy had shot himself.

The child was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The father, 34, was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors are reviewing the charges, according to the statement.

