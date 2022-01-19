 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-year-old Manchester boy police say was beaten to death is identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified a 4-year-old boy authorities say was fatally abused by his father as Zaydian Dopirak.

Last week, prosecutors charged the boy's father, Blake Dopirak, 23, of Manchester, with a felony count of child abuse resulting in death.

Blake Dopirak mug

Blake Dopirak

On Jan. 2, paramedics went to the man's apartment in the 1600 block of Huntington Hill Drive and found Zayden unresponsive. Authorities said the boy died later at a hospital of multiple head injuries.

Dopirak is jailed in lieu of a $250,000 cash-only bail. He did not yet have a lawyer.

