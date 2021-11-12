42-year Jefferson County firefighter dies from COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 42-year veteran of the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District died earlier this month from COVID-19.

Battalion Chief Marvin Shaffrey, 55, died Nov. 2. A Facebook post on the district's page highlighted his award-winning career and his reputation as "an amazing mentor, friend, leader and role model."

His death is considered to be in the "the line of duty" because he died of COVID-19. Shaffrey started as a junior firefighter at the age of 13.

The nonprofit Backstoppers, which provides help to the surviving family members of first responders who die on the job, has launched a fundraiser to help his wife and two daughters.