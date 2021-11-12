 Skip to main content
42-year Jefferson County firefighter dies from COVID-19
42-year Jefferson County firefighter dies from COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 42-year veteran of the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District died earlier this month from COVID-19.

Battalion Chief Marvin Shaffrey, 55, died Nov. 2. A Facebook post on the district's page highlighted his award-winning career and his reputation as "an amazing mentor, friend, leader and role model."

Marvin Shaffrey

Cedar Hill Fire Protection District Batallion Chief Marvin Shaffrey (Credit: Cedar Hill Fire Protection District)

His death is considered to be in the "the line of duty" because he died of COVID-19. Shaffrey started as a junior firefighter at the age of 13.

The nonprofit Backstoppers, which provides help to the surviving family members of first responders who die on the job, has launched a fundraiser to help his wife and two daughters.

