Updated at 7:45 p.m. Sunday with the identity of the victim.

FERGUSON — St. Louis County police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in Ferguson on Saturday.

Ferguson police officers were called to the 100 block of North Marguerite Avenue at 7:56 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check. When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Marcus Allen, of Marlborough, dead from a gun shot wound. Ferguson police asked the St. Louis County Police Department to lead the investigation, authorities said.

The public is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 with any information.