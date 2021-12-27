5 more killings mean 2021 second-worst year on record in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five killings in Kansas City during Christmas week brought the 2021 total to 156, making it the second-deadliest year on record for Missouri’s biggest city.

Only last year was worse, when Kansas City had 182 homicides, the Kansas City Star reported. This year topped the 155 killings that occurred in 2017.

The entire Kansas City metropolitan area, including the Kansas suburbs, has seen 215 homicides in 2021.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, on Twitter, said the city will “never stop trying” to reduce the number of killings, calling it Kansas City’s “greatest challenge.”

If the total remains unchanged, Kansas City would end 2021 with a homicide rate of 30.7%.

The city of St. Louis, which has recorded 189 homicides as of Monday, is on track to end 2021 with a homicide rate of 62.7%.

Like Kansas City, homicides in St. Louis are down compared to 2020. St. Louis had 262 homicides in 2020; its rate set a record.