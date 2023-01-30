5-year-old boy shot in head, critically injured in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically injured Sunday in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.

Police said they still are trying to figure out who fired the gun, in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court.

The boy's mother at first told officers that the bullet entered the home after someone fired it from outside.

But police said they found out that a man who is the mother's friend brought the gun into the home with him.

The mother thought the gun was out of the boy's reach, police said. Police said the gun went off, and investigators weren't immediately sure who was holding it.

The man, 37, drove the boy and the boy's 36-year-old mother to a hospital. He left before police arrived. Police haven't found the gun.

Child-abuse detectives were investigating the shooting as a case of endangering the welfare of a child.