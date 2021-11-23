5-year-old child dies in Alton apartment fire

ALTON — A 5-year-old child died of injuries in an apartment fire Monday night in Alton, fire officials said.

The child has not been identified.

Firefighters were called at 7:20 p.m. Monday to an apartment at 356 Mitchell Street, east of State Street. They saw black smoke coming from the upper-floor rear window when they got to the scene, the fire chief's office said Tuesday.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said. An autopsy is pending.

No firefighters were hurt.

