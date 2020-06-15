5-year-old dies after hit and run in Walnut Park West

ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old is dead after being hit by vehicle Monday night, police say.

The vehicle hit the child around 7:30 p.m. near an intersection on the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue and did not stop.

The child died after being taken to a hospital, police say.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle or any more details about the incident.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

