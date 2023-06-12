ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old girl was shot in the side Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
The child was shot around 4:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Oxford Lane, in the city's North Pointe neighborhood, and taken to a fire station about a mile and a half away.
The child was conscious and breathing and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
From staff reports
