You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
5-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in north St. Louis neighborhood
0 comments

5-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in north St. Louis neighborhood

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old is dead after being hit by vehicle Monday night, police say.

The vehicle hit the child around 7:30 p.m. near an intersection on the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue and did not stop. 

The child died after being taken to a hospital, police say.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle that hit the child in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports