5-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old is dead after being hit by vehicle Monday night, police say.
The vehicle hit the child around 7:30 p.m. near an intersection on the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue and did not stop.
The child died after being taken to a hospital, police say.
Police did not release a description of the vehicle that hit the child in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
