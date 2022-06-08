$50,000 reward offered after St. Louis County letter carrier is robbed

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that helps catch and convict someone who robbed a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service last week.

The robbery occurred about 1:35 p.m. June 1 in the 1800 block of Chambers Road in unincorporated St. Louis County, authorities said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The suspect, a male believed to be between 17 and 19 years old, fled in a black SUV, possibly a Volkswagen Tiguan, the Postal Inspection Service said in a release announcing the reward.

The suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous," the release said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. When prompted, say "law enforcement," according to the release, and reference case No. 3742546.