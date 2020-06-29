6 charged with first-degree murder in death of Belleville teen
0 comments

6 charged with first-degree murder in death of Belleville teen

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for three months
Suspects, Belleville murder

From top left, Keandre D. Hollins, 21, Nolan R. Birge, 17, Tarik M. Horton, 19, Marquis C. Triplett, 16, Nicholas A. Lester, 17, and Olivia R. Willey, 19, are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Belleville teen. 

BELLEVILLE — Six people were charged with first-degree murder Monday in the June 24 shooting death of 16-year-old Demauryon V. Smith. 

Five of the six people charged are teens; the other is 21. 

Facing murder charges are: Keandre D. Hollins, 21, of Champaign, Illinois; Olivia R. Willey, 19, of Champaign Illinois; Tarik M. Horton, 19, of Belleville; Nicholas A. Lester, 17, of Belleville; Nolan R. Birge, 17, of O'Fallon; and Marquis C. Triplett, 16, of Belleville. The juveniles are charged as adults. 

Hollins and Willey are also charged with armed violence; Horton is charged with attempted aggravated robbery; Lester and Birge are charged with attempted robbery; and Triplett is charged with armed attempted robbery. 

Police at about 5:30 p.m. on June 24 responded to the 6300 block of West Washington Street in Belleville for a report of shots fired and a person injured. There they found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He later died at a hospital. 

The Major Case Squad of St. Louis investigated the killing. 

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports