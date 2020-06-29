6 charged with first-degree murder in death of Belleville teen

BELLEVILLE — Six people were charged with first-degree murder Monday in the June 24 shooting death of 16-year-old Demauryon V. Smith.

Five of the six people charged are teens; the other is 21.

Facing murder charges are: Keandre D. Hollins, 21, of Champaign, Illinois; Olivia R. Willey, 19, of Champaign Illinois; Tarik M. Horton, 19, of Belleville; Nicholas A. Lester, 17, of Belleville; Nolan R. Birge, 17, of O'Fallon; and Marquis C. Triplett, 16, of Belleville. The juveniles are charged as adults.

Hollins and Willey are also charged with armed violence; Horton is charged with attempted aggravated robbery; Lester and Birge are charged with attempted robbery; and Triplett is charged with armed attempted robbery.

Police at about 5:30 p.m. on June 24 responded to the 6300 block of West Washington Street in Belleville for a report of shots fired and a person injured. There they found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He later died at a hospital.

The Major Case Squad of St. Louis investigated the killing.