6-vehicle crash in St. Louis injures 8, fire department says

ST. LOUIS — A six-vehicle crash Monday in St. Louis injured eight people, at least one seriously, officials said.

The crash occurred at North Broadway Street and East Carrie Avenue, near Interstate 70 in the North Riverfront neighborhood, the St. Louis Fire Department said in a tweet just before noon.

The department said six vehicles were involved and eight people were hurt. One vehicle fire was extinguished, the department said.

A police spokeswoman said at least one person had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They had no other immediate updates.

Dave Modi, who works at the nearby Super 8 motel, said the wreck happened between 11:10 and 11:25 a.m. and seemed to have occurred when a vehicle hit a tractor-trailer, and was then rear-ended by the car that caught on fire.

He said officers pulled some people out of their vehicles.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

