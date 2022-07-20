6-year-old boy drowns in St. Louis County pool

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 6-year-old boy drowned Wednesday afternoon at the Kennedy Recreation Complex Pool, police said.
St. Louis County police officers from the Affton Southwest precinct were called to the pool, at 6050 Wells Road, around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a sick person, said a department spokesperson.
Police said they found the boy unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating, which is standard procedure when a child dies, said the police spokesperson.
