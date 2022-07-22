 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6-year-old boy shoots himself in leg in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old boy shot himself in the leg Thursday at a home in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood, authorities said.

St. Louis police said the boy "got ahold of" a handgun and accidentally shot himself about 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Lalite Avenue.

The boy's mother rushed him to the hospital before police were called. Police did not release the boy's medical condition.

It wasn't clear from the police summary who owned the gun or left it within the boy's reach. Police said a suspect is "pending." An adult could be charged with a crime, but police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said Friday that police are trying to gather more information. She said police have made no arrests and aren't yet seeking charges.

Detectives with the child-abuse unit are investigating the shooting.

So far this year, at least 66 children across the St. Louis region have been injured or killed by gunfire. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger. Ten of those children died; 64 were injured.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 22, at least 66 children are on that list. Ten have died; 64 were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

