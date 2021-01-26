60-year-old man shot dead in parking lot of Florissant children's home

FLORISSANT — A 60-year-old man was shot dead Tuesday in the parking lot of a nonprofit organization that houses children, police say.

The shooting happened around noon at Marygrove Children's Home in the 2700 block of Mullanphy Road.

The man, not yet identified by police, died at a hospital.

The organization serves as a home for many children and adolescents who come from violent or abusive homes, have behavior or psychological issues, or have frequently been placed in foster homes.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

