 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
60-year-old man shot dead in parking lot of Florissant children's home
0 comments

60-year-old man shot dead in parking lot of Florissant children's home

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORISSANT — A 60-year-old man was shot dead Tuesday in the parking lot of a nonprofit organization that houses children, police say. 

The shooting happened around noon at Marygrove Children's Home in the 2700 block of Mullanphy Road.

The man, not yet identified by police, died at a hospital. 

The organization serves as a home for many children and adolescents who come from violent or abusive homes, have behavior or psychological issues, or have frequently been placed in foster homes.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports