63-year-old man dies after teen pushed him to ground in Bevo Mill neighborhood, police say

ST. LOUIS — A 63-year-old man died Wednesday after being shoved to the ground by a teen this past weekend, police say.
At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, at a bar in the 4600 block of Gravois Avenue, police say Mustafa Vedinlic got in an argument with an 18-year-old. The teen then shoved Vedinlic to the ground, police say.
Vedinlic, who lived in the 4500 block of Varrelmann Street, died at a hospital Wednesday.
From staff reports
