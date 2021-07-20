 Skip to main content
68-year-old St. Louis man dies after crash in West Alton
68-year-old St. Louis man dies after crash in West Alton

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Louis man died early Tuesday after a multivehicle crash the day before on U.S. 67 in West Alton, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. 67 and Red School Road. 

Ernest B. Cannon, 68, of St. Louis, was taken to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, the highway patrol said.   

Cannon, who was driving a 1997 Buick Riviera, ran a stop sign and drove into the path of a second vehicle going north on U.S. 67, and then hit a third vehicle at a nearby stop sign, according to the highway patrol.

Cannon was not wearing a seat belt, but the occupants of the other two vehicles were, the highway patrol said. The two occupants of the second vehicle and the driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries, the highway patrol said.

