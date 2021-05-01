 Skip to main content
7-car crash on Interstate 44 injures 7
Interstate 44 crash

Firefighters and medics respond to a seven vehicle accident with two people trapped on Interstate 44 East just east Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis on Friday, April 30, 2021. Seven patients were being treated at the scene and/or transported with two listed as being in serious condition, the Fire Department said. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — A seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 in St. Louis Friday injured seven people, fire officials said. 

The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes just east of Jefferson Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. 

Two people were initially trapped in the wreckage and emergency personnel treated seven people on the scene, with some going to the hospital. Two were listed in serious condition, they said. 

Police on Saturday said none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, but a report on the incident has not yet been completed.

David Carson contributed to this report.

