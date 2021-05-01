7-car crash on Interstate 44 injures 7

ST. LOUIS — A seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 in St. Louis Friday injured seven people, fire officials said.
The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes just east of Jefferson Avenue at about 4:30 p.m.
Two people were initially trapped in the wreckage and emergency personnel treated seven people on the scene, with some going to the hospital. Two were listed in serious condition, they said.
Police on Saturday said none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, but a report on the incident has not yet been completed.
David Carson contributed to this report.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
