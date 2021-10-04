7-year-old dies in single-car crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon in a car crash on Interstate 55 in the city's Carondelet neighborhood, police said.

Police were called around 5:20 p.m. to Interstate 55 near Blow Street in south city where they found a 2019 Kia Optima that had been in a crash.

An investigation found a 27-year-old woman was driving the car when it left the road, struck several objects and came to a stop off the highway, near the intersection of Idaho Avenue and Blow Street, police said.

The driver was in stable condition, but passenger Ashanti Thompson, 7, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was continuing.