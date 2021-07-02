7-year-old girl grazed by a bullet in St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood

A 7-year-old was taken to a hospital shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday after being grazed in the arm by a bullet in the 4200 block of Evans Avenue, St. Louis police said.

The shooting in the Vandeventer neighborhood marked the fifth in just a little over 24 hours in which a child in the city was injured by gunfire.

And it brings to at least 50 the number of children injured or killed by gunfire this year in the St. Louis region, including the Metro East.

A resident who lives in the area where the incident happened said shots were fired at a nearby car, with the bullets passing through its windows and shattering a window in the home before grazing the girl's arm.

Police said the child was conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information is available.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months