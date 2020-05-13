7-year-old shot while burglarizing St. Louis home with two other boys, police say

UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with comments by Alderman Brandon Bosley:

ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday night when a St. Louis resident caught the boy and two others burglarizing his home, police said.

The child was one of three boys who climbed through a window of the home in the 1800 block of North 20th Street, police said.

A 12-year-old boy was struck in the wrist by a bullet fragment or debris, police said. The third boy, 12, was unhurt.

Police said the burglary and shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood.

The resident was a 23-year-old man. He told police he heard banging and glass breaking at the back of his home. When he went to take a look, the man saw the boys coming into the home through a broken window, police said.

"Fearing for his safety," police said, "the victim fired one shot from his personal weapon" in the direction of the boys.

Police said the two injured boys were taken to a hospital and were stable.