70-year-old charged with murder after police say he shot at them, killed woman in St. Louis

Updated at 1:45 p.m. Monday with suspect's name.

ST. LOUIS — A 70-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder and several other crimes on Monday after authorities say he shot at police and fatally injured a 63-year-old woman one day earlier in north St. Louis.

Police responded just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a domestic disturbance in the 5300 block of Ruskin Avenue, where they met Gail Keys on her front porch.

As Keys walked into her home with officers trailing, police said Samuel Bailey opened fire from inside the home.

Bailey continued shooting until he was arrested in an alley near the home, police said. No officers fired their weapons and Bailey was not injured, police said.

Officers found Keys dead after Bailey was arrested.

In addition to murder, Bailey was charged by the Circuit Attorney's Office with five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, six counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

One officer went to a hospital for treatment after suffering a bruise to his head.