 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
70-year-old charged with murder after police say he shot at them, killed woman in St. Louis
0 comments

70-year-old charged with murder after police say he shot at them, killed woman in St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated at 1:45 p.m. Monday with suspect's name. 

ST. LOUIS — A 70-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder and several other crimes on Monday after authorities say he shot at police and fatally injured a 63-year-old woman one day earlier in north St. Louis.

Police responded just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a domestic disturbance in the 5300 block of Ruskin Avenue, where they met Gail Keys on her front porch.

As Keys walked into her home with officers trailing, police said Samuel Bailey opened fire from inside the home.

Bailey continued shooting until he was arrested in an alley near the home, police said. No officers fired their weapons and Bailey was not injured, police said. 

Officers found Keys dead after Bailey was arrested. 

In addition to murder, Bailey was charged by the Circuit Attorney's Office with five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, six counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. 

One officer went to a hospital for treatment after suffering a bruise to his head. 

The scene was in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Bailey lives in the 11300 block of Hi Tower Drive in Bridgeton, police say. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
Samuel Bailey

Bailey

Austin Huguelet • 314-788-1651

@ahuguelet on Twitter

ahuguelet@post-dispatch.com

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports