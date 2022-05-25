72-year-old man dies after being struck by teen driver in Oakville, police say

OAKVILLE — A 72-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was struck by a teenage driver in Oakville, according to police.

St. Louis County officers said they received a call about an assault that had just occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive.

When police arrived, they found the 72-year-old man had been struck by a car. He was taken to a hospital but later died, police said.

The person who called police told officers they believed the teenager had intentionally struck the man with the vehicle, according to a St. Louis County Police spokeswoman.

Police on Wednesday were still working to determine what happened.

The 16-year-old driver stayed at the scene, was taken into custody and referred to family court, according to police.