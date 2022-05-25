 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
72-year-old man dies after being struck by teen driver in Oakville

Updated Wednesday afternoon with the name of the man who died.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 72-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was struck by a teenage driver in the Oakville area, police said.

St. Louis County officers received a call about an assault that had just occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive.  

When police arrived, they found Dennis Abeln, who had been struck by a car. He was taken to a hospital but later died, police said. Abeln lived in the same block where the incident occurred.

The person who called police told officers they believed the teenager had intentionally struck the man with the vehicle, a St. Louis County police spokeswoman said. 

Police on Wednesday were still working to determine what happened.

The 16-year-old driver stayed at the scene, was taken into custody and referred to family court, according to police.

