ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a 73-year-old man on Wednesday with helping another man remove a woman's body from an apartment where she was killed last year and dumping the body in a wooded area nearby.

John L. Day, of the 3000 block of Whittier Street, is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse after being captured on surveillance video helping 72-year-old David L. Harvey remove the body of Harvey's ex-girlfriend, 63-year-old Carolyn Jenkins, from the Metropolitan Village Apartments in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, court documents say.

Police said they arrived Aug. 11 at Jenkins' third-floor apartment for a wellness check and found it "in disarray" with blood on the floor. Jenkins wasn't there.

Surveillance video showed Harvey follow Jenkins to her apartment and "rush inside behind her before closing the door," court documents said. He then left the apartment.

Hours later, Harvey returned to the apartment with someone else, who has now been identified as Day, documents said. They went inside the apartment and then wheeled her body out using a dolly.

Jenkins' body was found later in a wooded area yards away from the complex. Her body was badly decomposed, charges said.

Harvey was charged in August with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, abandoning a corpse and evidence tampering. He was previously acquitted of murder in the 2015 death of a pregnant woman whose body was found covered by debris in an alley.

In that case, prosecutors failed to turn over key evidence until trial when a police officer testified that there was video of the crime scene, the city's chief public defender wrote in a 2018 petition.

An attorney for Day was not yet listed in court documents. A trial date has not yet been set in Harvey's case.