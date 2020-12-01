75-year-old Festus man charged in death of neighbor

HILLSBORO — A 75-year-old man was charged this week with second-degree murder in the beating death of his neighbor, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Dale Edwards, who lives in the first block of Ivy Lane in Festus, also was charged with assault and armed criminal action.

Edwards is accused in the death of Michael Huffman, 68, who died from his injuries on Oct. 3, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office. Huffman gave police an account of what happened before he died.

The two men argued on Sept. 17 when Huffman confronted Edwards asking why he was taking photos of Huffman's home.

Prosecutors say Edwards hit Huffman with a walking stick and also struck him repeatedly with a metal pipe.

Edwards claimed that Huffman was the aggressor in the argument, authorities said, and denied using any objects, contending he only hit Huffman with a closed fist.

Edwards is facing separate charges for unlawful use of a weapon from an incident in February, and he has previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and driving while intoxicated, court records show.

