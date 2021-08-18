8 charged in Metro East in connection with burglaries, vehicle thefts

EDWARDSVILLE — What started as a series of shed burglaries in July in the Metro East culminated this month with a police pursuit on Interstate 55, eight arrests, recovered stolen vehicles and numerous charges ranging from motor vehicle offenses and narcotics possession to unlawful weapons.

The investigation spanned municipalities and law enforcement agencies in three Metro East counties, including Madison, Macoupin and Jersey, and it's not over, Capt. David Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said this week.

Three stolen vehicles were recovered, narcotics and weapons were found and several suspects were arrested in the past week in three different locations: the Metro East towns of Moro and Cottage Hills, and after a police pursuit on I-55 on Friday, Vucich said.

More than a dozen other vehicle key fobs were also found as part of the investigation, Vucich said.

Those arrested and later charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office include:

Matthew E. Bandy, 42, of Moro, on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful use of property;